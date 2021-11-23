Mary Jane Baer

January 3, 1935 – November 14, 2021

Mary Jane Baer, 86, of David City, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Committal was at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Mary Jane Baer was born in Wahoo, Nebraska, on Jan. 3, 1935, to George and Marie (Komenda) Skokan. In 1952, she graduated from Weston High School where she excelled in volleyball and softball. She was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Baer on April 18, 1953, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Weston, Nebraska. They made their home in David City where they raised their four children Sharon, Wayne, Marilyn and Tom.

Mary Jane was employed by the David City Banner Press as a secretary and typesetter for 25 years. She later retired from the Butler County Sheriff's Office where she served as bookkeeper and dispatcher for 20 years. She was a dynamic force within the department and highly respected by law enforcement officials.

In her early years, Mary Jane enjoyed fishing, golfing and a rousing game of pitch. She also loved gardening, baking and canning. She took great pride in her garden and her family lovingly called her the “Tomato Queen." She also baked countless loaves of delicious zucchini bread for her family and friends. Her steakettes on Christmas Eve were a family favorite. Nobody could make them as good as Grandma! She attended many sporting events and school activities always cheering for her grandchildren.

She was a loyal Husker fan and loved watching football and volleyball on TV with her family. Mary Jane was a member of St. Mary's PCCW, the VFW Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society and served as den mother for the Boy Scouts of America. Mary Jane's family, friends, neighbors and co-workers knew her to be independent, outspoken, dedicated and feisty.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Sue) Baer of Columbus and Tom (Angela Krafka) of David City; daughters, Sharon (Dan) Danaher of Lincoln and Marilyn (Reese) Stanley of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Jill (Chris) Denker, Jessie Danaher, Rob (Melodee) Baer, Sara (Tobin) Wyatt and Kelsey, Kolby and Kurtis Baer; great-grandchildren, Liam and Liv Denker, Gavin Wyatt, Nash Baer and Abel Johnson; sister, Betty Zahourek; nieces, nephews and cousins. Special family members also include step-grandchildren, Tyler Schmitt; Cody, Chase and Sammi Krafka; and Dane and Ashley Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Bob Baer; sister and brother-in-law, Georgia (Ivan) Rerucha; brother-in-law, Ray Zahourek; sister-in-law, Doris (Joe) Mergl; father and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Margaret Baer.

Memorials to Aquinas High of Butler County Senior Center.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.