Mary Jane Prochaska

August 24, 1951 - March 20, 2021

Mary Jane Prochaska passed away on March 20, 2021, at Monarch Hospice in Lincoln, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

Private services were held on April 10, 2021, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Mary Jane was born to Leonard F. and Marie (Plasek) Prochaska on Aug. 24, 1951, in David City, Nebraska. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1969. She was an elementary school teacher and taught at the Lincoln Public Schools for many years until retirement.

Mary Jane is survived by her brothers, Leonard and Donald (Nancy) Prochaska; sister, Kae Oetter; three nephews and two nieces and their families; aunt, Patricia Prochaska; along with many loving cousins and friends.

