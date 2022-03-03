Mary Jo Liska

Mary Jo (Marge Hurt) Liska

August 18, 1940 - February 18, 2022

Mary Jo (Marge Hurt) Liska, daughter of John W. and Lucy J. (Policky) Hurt, was born near Dwight, Nebraska on Aug. 18, 1940, and passed away in Lincoln, Nebraska on Feb. 18, 2022, at the age of 81.

Mary Jo attended country school and then graduated from Dwight Assumption Catholic High School in 1959. Mary Jo went on to further her education and graduated from the La Parent Beauty School in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and received her license in cosmetology in 1960. On Dec. 30, 1961, she was married to Donald “Don” Liska at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral in Lincoln, Nebraska. Two children were born to them; Linda and Brian. From Lincoln, Mary Jo and Don took off for new adventures while traveling coast to coast throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico with Don's career in telecommunications.

Mary Jo was a homemaker and ran her own day cares for several years in both Kingfisher, Oklahoma and Bloomfield, Nebraska. She also worked for the Bloomfield, Nebraska Community Schools for 15 years and for Wulf Memorial Good Samaritan Center in Albion, Nebraska for seven years.

Mary Jo enjoyed being out in nature her whole life. It thrilled her to see pheasants, rabbits, deer, geese and ducks while caring for the family's land by Dwight, Nebraska. Throughout her life she got to enjoy camping and fishing with her family. She also loved to travel. Mary Jo and Don enjoyed traveling to many of the National Parks throughout the United States. As anyone who knew Mary Jo, she could make a friend anywhere she went. Mary Jo was also an avid gardener; both vegetable and flower gardens. She enjoyed canning and freezing vegetables and fruits. Mary Jo also loved her Catholic faith and served on numerous church committees and Altar Societies throughout the United States in the parishes where she and Don lived. She also taught CCD classes for several years in Bloomfield, Nebraska. But, most of all, Mary Jo loved making many special memories by spending time with her family.

Survivors cherishing her memory include her daughter Linda Liska of Seward; son, Brian (Jannine) Liska of Seward; granddaughters, Jennifer (Samuel) Kophamer of Sarasota, Florida and Samantha Liska of Seward; sister-in-law, Jeanette Divis of Seward; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Mary Jo.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Lucy J. Hurt; her husband, Donald “Don” Liska; sister, Adeline Kozisek and her husband Frank; brother, Chuck Hurt; brother, Richard Hurt; brother-in-law, Eugene Liska, Sr. and his wife Rose; and brother-in-law, Richard Divis.

In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, memorials may be made to the Liska family for future designations, 2050 Parkview Drive, Seward, NE 68434.