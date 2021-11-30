Mary Jo Novak

December 8, 1941 – November 28, 2021

Mary Jo Novak, 79, of David City, Nebraska, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

A funeral Mass was held on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

Mary Jo (Meysenburg) Novak was born in David City on Dec. 8, 1941, to Clara (Puetz) and Joseph F. Meysenburg. The oldest of eight children, she graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1960. On May 11, 1961, she was united in marriage to Harvey W. Novak of Prague. Three children were born into this union. The couple lived in Wahoo and Lexington, and then settled in David City.

Throughout her life, Mary Jo worked at the First National Bank, St. Joseph's Villa and McCoy's Pharmacy, but what she most enjoyed were the 29 years she spent working at david place nursing home. She loved her work and cherished the people she cared for during this time.

Mary Jo had a generous heart and loved giving gifts, no matter what the occasion. She was a loyal Husker fan and adored supporting her grandchildren in their many activities. She was a member of the David City Jaycees, Catholic Daughters of America, St. Mary's PCCW and the Red Hat Society.

Mary Jo is survived by her children, Jeff (Janine) Novak of Lincoln; Jody (Kenny) Pelan of David City; and Jill (Jim) Hain of Gretna; grandchildren, Kevin (Cortney) Nadrchal; Brandi (Arvie) Herring; Taylor (Taylor J.) Murren; Kirby (Franklin) Crawford; Noah Pelan; Regan Pelan; Ben (Molly) Kranda; Evan Kranda; and Conner Kranda; great-grandchildren, Kirstyn and Peyton Nadrchal; Baker and Baby Murren #2 (coming in April); and Colton, Felicity, and Isabel Kranda; mother, Clara Meysenburg; sisters, Betty (Jerry) Votava; Carol Johnson; and Donna (Barry) Waller; and brothers, Michael (Leslie) Meysenburg and Pat Meysenburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey, in 2003; father, Joseph F. Meysenburg; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Adeline and Emil Novak; sisters, Barb Brandhorst and Bev Hain; brothers-in-law, Larry Hain and Hugh Johnson; great-grandchildren, Landon Nadrchal and Maria Therese Kranda.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's Church in David City or to Aquinas Catholic Schools.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.