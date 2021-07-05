Mary Louise (Hladky) Codr
October 9,1935 - June 30, 2021
Mary Louise (Hladky) Codr, 85, of David City, formerly of Bee and Seward, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer at St. Joseph’s Court surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, Nebraska, with Father Raymond Jansen, Father Chris Barak and Father Jay Buhman as celebrants. Burial with in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Bee, Nebraska.
Mary Lou was born Oct. 9, 1935, on a farm near Gresham, Nebraska, to Emanuel and Josephine (Vrbka) Hladky. She attended a country school until her parents moved by Utica, Nebraska. Graduating from Utica High School in 1953 her junior year, she was boarded at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in York. Mary Lou went to Airline Personnel Training, Division of Electronic, Radio, and Television Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. Mary Lou met the love of her life at a dance in Bee, Nebraska, at the Bee States Ballroom. Don and Mary Lou continued to correspond through many letters while he was in the Navy. Mary Lou was offered a job in Kansas City for TWA and later transferred to San Francisco, where Don was stationed in the Navy. Don and his Navy buddies would take Mary Lou and her friends out.
On Jan. 21, 1956, she married Donald Codr at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Utica. They lived in Kansas City (where Cindy was born) for a couple of years before returning home to farm. They were blessed with a total of eight children. Mary Lou was a farm wife and Mom. She raised a lot of poultry and grew a large garden. She baked and canned. Mary Lou was a wonderful cook and homemaker. When her family was raised, she worked at the Bee Post Office as a PMR for 15 years. She enjoyed filling in at the post offices in the surrounding area. She did her civic duty by working on the election board, faithfully working long hours each Election Day. Mary Lou’s love for music started as a child when she took piano lessons from a neighbor lady in Gresham and while in boarding school, a sister taught her to play the organ. Mary Lou played the organ in the York, Utica and Bee Catholic churches. She was an organist in Bee for over 40 years. She played for countless funerals, weddings and Sunday Masses. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed having Mary Lou play Christmas carols on the piano on Christmas Eve.
Mary Lou attended daily Mass and enjoyed her coffee group of lady friends. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and looked forward to all the family events. She always had a pie ready in the freezer for company.
Mary Lou is survived by her children, Cindy (Vic) Benes of Lincoln, Nebraska, Deborah (Gary) Vandenberg of Brainard, Nebraska, Ken (Sharon) Codr of Garland, Nebraska, Karen Smaus of David City, Nebraska, Becky (Dan) Kresha of David City, Nebraska, Bob (Becky) Codr of Lincoln, Nebraska, Alan Codr (special friend Deb Ossian) of Seward, Nebraska, and Lisa (Mike)Karel of Valparaiso, Nebraska; 30 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren, with three on the way; three brothers, Ray (Virginia) of Kansas City, Missouri, Ben Hladky of Los Cruces, New Mexico, and John (Rosie) Hladky of Stuart, Nebraska; sister, Jan Perkins of Broomfield, Colorado; sisters-in-law, Joan Hladky of Utica, Nebraska, Bette Tomes of Seward, Nebraska, Mary Jo (Gary) Karnopp of McCool Junction, Nebraska, Carolee (Mike) Korgan of Portland, Oregon, and Jeannie (Bob) Haskins of Idaho Falls, Idaho; god-children, Daniel Hladky of Long Pine, Nebraska, David Hladky of Kansas City, Missouri, and Kathy (Karnopp) Jorgensen of Wichita, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Don, who was her best friend, in 2008; sons-in-law, David Dobesh and Thomas Smaus; sister, Irene Chermok; brother, Eugene Hladky; and brothers-in-law, Jim Perkins, Jim Chermok and Bill Tomes.
Memorials can be made to St. Wenceslaus Church in Bee, Nebraska.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Homes in David City, Nebraska.