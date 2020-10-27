Mary "Marie" Horak
April 29, 1931-October 16, 2020
Mary "Marie" Horak, 89, of Schuyler, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Schuyler.
Marie was born on April 29, 1931, to Wylie and Jennie (Daulton) Tyler in Burkburnett, Texas. She married Emil "Tom" Horak on May 12, 1950, in Burkburnett, Texas, and one child was born to this union. Marie worked as a waitress for many years.
Marie enjoyed crocheting, especially afghans, bedspreads, doilies and table cloths. Her specialty was baby blankets, which many area newborns received as a gift. She collected angels and cowboy statues and pictures. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Texas to see her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her husband, Tom of David City; daughter, Ann (Larry) Sabata of David City; two grandchildren, Cori (Joe) Sullivan and their children, Clare and Joe Sullivan of Broomfield, Colorado, and Kevin (Lisa) Sabata and their new baby, August Sabata of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters, Loraine Avant of Loveland, Oklahoma, and Patsy Cross of Burkburnett, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, J.R. Tyler, Betty Jo Worley, Elmer Gene Tyler Mildred Salinas and Peggy Martin.
Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for the family.
