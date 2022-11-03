Mary McLaughlin

Mary L. 'Sally' McLaughlin

December 11, 1919 - October 27, 2022

Mary L. "Sally" Lukassen McLaughlin was born on Dec. 11, 1919, to Theodore and Agusta (Kosch) Lukaseen on a farm near David City. She attended David City schools, graduating from David City High School in 1938. They lived on an acreage near David City for over 40 years, before moving to David City. Sally had resided at St. Joseph's Villa since 2017. Sally was united in marriage to William M. "Mac" McLaughlin on Oct. 24, 1942, at Camp Rucker, Dothan, Alabama. Four children were born to this union. Sally was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, David City, the PCCW and St. Mary's Guild. She was a longtime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5814 in David City. She loved to garden and tend to livestock.