Mary McLaughlin

Mary L. 'Sally' McLaughlin
December 11, 1919 - October 27, 2022
Mary L. "Sally" McLaughlin, 102, widow of Mac, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.
Memorial Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at St. Mary's Church in David City. Family greeting friends from 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial in the David City Cemetery.
Mary L. "Sally" Lukassen McLaughlin was born on Dec. 11, 1919, to Theodore and Agusta (Kosch) Lukaseen on a farm near David City. She attended David City schools, graduating from David City High School in 1938. They lived on an acreage near David City for over 40 years, before moving to David City. Sally had resided at St. Joseph's Villa since 2017. Sally was united in marriage to William M. "Mac" McLaughlin on Oct. 24, 1942, at Camp Rucker, Dothan, Alabama. Four children were born to this union. Sally was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Church, David City, the PCCW and St. Mary's Guild. She was a longtime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5814 in David City. She loved to garden and tend to livestock.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Jean Dishman of North Platte; sons, Bill of Rising City, Chuck (Susan) of Omaha and Don (Stephany) of Columbus; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2003; siblings, Henry, Fredrick, Anna, Leonard, John, Leo, Minnie, Rosa, Leona and Francis; daughter-in-law, Shirley McLaughlin; and son-in-law, Don Daro.
Memorials may be given to David City Cemetery, David City VFD or VFW Post 5814
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.