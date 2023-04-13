Mary Rose Schmid

August 14, 1921 - March 28, 2023

Mary Rose Schmid died peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Meridian Gardens Assisted Living in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood with Rev. Ben Holdren Celebrating the Mass. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus with a vigil service to follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home. Visitation continues on Monday from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Peter's-Bellwood. Interment is in St. Mary's and Peter's Cemetery.

Mary Rose Schmid was born Aug. 14, 1921, to William and Julia (Hilger) Kosch in Shelby, Nebraska. Mary Rose graduated from Shelby High School in 1939 and in 1941 she graduated from Blacks Beauty School in Lincoln.

On Sept. 21, 1943, she married Wayne Schmid of Bellwood at Sacred Heart Church in Shelby, Nebraska. Wayne and Mary Rose farmed by Bellwood, Nebraska, all their married life. To this union six children were born.

Mary Rose was a member of Altar Society, taught CCD and was a 4--H leader. She belonged to WIFE, Red Hats, Widows and Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking, especially sweet rolls, quilting, fancy work, gardening, square dancing and card playing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was still interested in the farm activities. Mary Rose was fortunate to have lived at her home on the farm for the all her life until just the last few months.

She was dedicated to her Catholic faith and showed prayerful example for her entire family.

Survived by Marjorie Chatterson of Alexandria, Indiana; Ken (Gayla) Schmid of Bellwood; Thomas (Aloha) Schmid of Waco; John aka Jack (Susan) Schmid of Bellwood; Diane (Garth Vopalensky) Ward of Shelby; Mary Kay Dixon of Duncan; brother-in-law, Bernard Schmid of Bellwood; 24 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne in 2000; granddaughters, Laura Schmid and Alaina Hegi; sons-in-law, William Ward, Michael Chatterson and Ronald Dixon; her parents; four brothers; and one sister.

Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's, St. Peter's Endowment Fund or to Aquinas.