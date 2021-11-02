MaryLou (Sedlak-Benak-Schneider) Aguilar

Dec. 27. 1941 – Oct. 26, 2021

Visitation for MaryLou Aguilar will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. wake service on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Her family requests all to wear Husker attire (Red Out) at the wake service. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery following Mass.

To view a live broadcast of the wake or Mass, go to our website and click on MaryLou's obit and "stream service."

A memorial service will be held in David City at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with a celebration of her life to follow.

She is survived by children, Ron (Gracie) Benak, Roy (Shelley) Schneider, Randy (Barbara) Benak, Roxann (Kurt) Dai and Rick (Melissa) Schneider; 18 grandchildren, Amanda Christine (Chase) Couture, Timmy Benak, Sara, Mickey, Jake (Faith), Arica, Angel, Michaela and Michael Schneider, Andrew Michael (Cassie), Staci Lynn, Nicholas Anton Benak, Christopher Dai, Ashley Lou Liss (fiancé Rick), Emilee Ann Graser, Kaitlyn Angela, Noah Joseph and Brayden David Schneider; six great-grandchildren, baby Couture, Nate, Vivian and Declan Schneider, Melanie Joyce and Johnathan Wayne Benak; sisters, Marian Funk, Maxine Rye and Melvene Vanis; brother, Edwin (Nancy) Sedlak; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Christine Sedlak; husbands, Anton Benak, Ron Schneider and Dick Aguilar; grandchildren, Stefanie Nicole and R.D.; brothers, Alvin and Norman Sedlak; and sisters, Marcy Vogt and Marlene Deacy.

Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home of Omaha is in charge of arrangements.