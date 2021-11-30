Mert Nixon

February 3, 1941 – November 27, 2021

Mert Nixon, 80, of David City, died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City with the Rev. Charity Potter officiating. Visitation will be held on 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, prior to services; all at the Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City. Lunch following at the David City Auditorium. Committal will be at a later date.

Merlin Nixon was born in Pender, Nebraska, on Feb. 3, 1941, to Ivan and Wilma (Schnier) Nixon. After graduating from High School he attended auctioneer school in Mason City, Iowa. He received multiple distinctions. Mert, along with his brothers and brother-in-law, helped his dad start "Nixon Auctioneers." He later received his real estate license and began Nixon Land and Auction Company. On Aug. 18, 1961, he married Marlene Schroeder at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. They lived in Wakefield, Pender and Thurston, Minnesota, and moved to David City nine years ago.

He had a love for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that was like no other. They were his life along with extended family and friends. Mert was also an avid sports fan, especially the Huskers. He and Marlene rarely missed their grandchildren's sporting events. He had a sense of humor and orneriness that will be sorely missed. His faith was very important; he served on church councils at St. Mark's in Pender, Salem Lutheran in Wakefield and also was a board member of the Wakefield Healthcare Center.

Mert is survived by his son, Vaughn Nixon of Wakefield, daughters, Marci (Mark ) Starzl of Papillion and Amy (Jerry) Abel of David City; grandchildren, Elijah Starzl; Tayler (Mark) Sloup; Shay (Keaton) Prochaska; Allie Starzl and Chad; Chaquoya Givens; Kordell Abel; Jacob and Aubrei Nixon; great-grandchildren, Grady Starzl; Dawsyn, Addisyn and Sawyer Sloup; Greyson, Liv and Finn Prochaska; Jace Greene; and Logan Anderson; sister, Jan (Clay) Stalling of Vermillion, South Dakota; brother, Lonnie (Marcia) Nixon of Laurel; sisters-in-law, Cindy (Lynn) Sellers of Inman; Terri (Pat) Starzl of Chandler, Arizona; and Marlys Nixon of Wakefield; and brother-in-law, Bob (Carole) Schroeder, Mesa, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene in 2017; grandson, Ethan Nixon; and brothers, Eldy and Willie Nixon.