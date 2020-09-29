Michael Behrns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Michael “Mike” Behrns

March 23, 1948-September 23, 2020

Michael “Mike” Behrns, 72, of David City, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at david place in David City.

Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Military honors will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the David City Ball Association.

Mike was born March 23, 1948, in David City, to John and Millie (Grossnicklaus) Behrns. He attended David City schools and graduated from David City High School. On April 3, 1967, Mike entered the United States Army, serving 18 months in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star. After returning from the war, he married Donna Wrede on April 24, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived in David City and Mike worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 35 years. He loved fishing and was a co-founder of the David City Ball Association and instrumental in the development of the ball complex. Mike was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.