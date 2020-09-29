Michael Behrns

 Skip to main content
Michael “Mike” Behrns

March 23, 1948-September 23, 2020

Michael “Mike” Behrns, 72, of David City, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at david place in David City.

Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with Jerry L. Kracl officiating. Military honors will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the David City Ball Association.

Mike was born March 23, 1948, in David City, to John and Millie (Grossnicklaus) Behrns. He attended David City schools and graduated from David City High School. On April 3, 1967, Mike entered the United States Army, serving 18 months in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star. After returning from the war, he married Donna Wrede on April 24, 1970, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They lived in David City and Mike worked for Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph for 35 years. He loved fishing and was a co-founder of the David City Ball Association and instrumental in the development of the ball complex. Mike was also a member of the VFW and American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Donna of David City; children, Shelly (Paul) Baumert of Elkhorn and Brian (Tracy) Behrns of David City; seven siblings: Judy Peutz of Columbus, Pat (Suzi) Behrns of Blair, Barb (Dave) Fry of Greenville, Texas, Paula (Dennis) Kriz of Lincoln, Rick (Cindy) Behrns of Omaha, Lisa Behrns of Garland, Texas and Beth Behrns of Sache, Texas. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Hunter Behrns, Claire Baumert, Neely Behrns, Kate Baumert, Ava Baumert, Kamryn Behrns and Ben Baumert, along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Jim Peutz.

Kracl Funeral Chapel, David City

