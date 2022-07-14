Michael Coufal

February 24, 1957 - July 4, 2022

Michael Coufal, 65, of McLean, Nebraska (formerly of Bruno) died Monday, July 4, 2022, at Faith Regional Medical Center in Norfolk.

Mass of Christian Burial was 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Bruno with the Rev. Ron Homes as celebrant. Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City and continued Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the church Committal in the church cemetery. Lunch followed in the church hall.

Michael was born Feb. 24, 1957, in Lincoln to Leander and Jean (Lavicky) Coufal. He attended area schools and graduated from East Butler High in 1975. He married Particia Dobesh and they had two children, Michael and Robert. They later divorced. On Sept. 21, 1996, he married Lori Petherman and they had two children, Hannah and Jesse. Over the years he worked for Hughes Brothers in Seward and Smithfield in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Mike love hunting, fishing and camping with the family. He also was an avid gardener and loved birds. His mother said there wasn't a raccoon he couldn't catch.

He is survived by his wife, Lori of Sioux Falls; children, Michael (Susie Vaca) Coufal and Robert (Katie Kadavy) Coufal all of David City, Hannah Coufal of Omaha and Jesse Coufal of Sioux Falls; one sister, Ann (Robert) Vozar of Overland Park, Kansas; three grandchildren, Kelby, Kayle and Kole Coufal; nephews and nieces, Sophia and Henry Petheram, Ashley and Olivia Vozar and Emerson, Charlee and Sidney Schager. Also surviving are his parents, Lee and Jean Coufal of Bruno; and ex-wife, Patricia Meister of David City.

Memorials to St. Antony's Catholic Church in Bruno.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.