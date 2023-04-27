Michael Lee Hayek

September 5, 1963 - April 16, 2023

Mike grew up in the Ulysses area. He attended and graduated from Seward High School with the class of 1981. After his completion of high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy where he served from Oct. 3, 1983, until being honorably discharged on Feb. 16, 1986. During his time in the Navy, Mike was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk where he worked as a catapult operator. After Mike's release from the Navy, he worked at several factories and later did concrete work. He used his woodworking talents and did finish carpentry work. Mike was a skilled carpenter and spent countless hours working and tinkering in his wood shop. He was also an accomplished quilter. Mike enjoyed the outdoors where he loved to hunt and fish. He always loved to joke around and enjoyed each day to the fullest. Mike had a love for music and spent a lot of time playing the guitar and harmonica. He played the saxophone in high school and even carried his sax along with him on the Kitty Hawk.