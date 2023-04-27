Michael Lee Hayek
September 5, 1963 - April 16, 2023
Michael Lee Hayek was born in Seward, Nebraska on September 5, 1963, to Thomas and Lois (Bolen) Hayek and passed away in Ulysses, Nebraska on April 16, 2023, at the age of 59 years, 7 months and 11 days, after his nearly three-year battle with Glioblastoma cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
Mike grew up in the Ulysses area. He attended and graduated from Seward High School with the class of 1981. After his completion of high school, he enlisted into the United States Navy where he served from Oct. 3, 1983, until being honorably discharged on Feb. 16, 1986. During his time in the Navy, Mike was stationed on the USS Kitty Hawk where he worked as a catapult operator. After Mike's release from the Navy, he worked at several factories and later did concrete work. He used his woodworking talents and did finish carpentry work. Mike was a skilled carpenter and spent countless hours working and tinkering in his wood shop. He was also an accomplished quilter. Mike enjoyed the outdoors where he loved to hunt and fish. He always loved to joke around and enjoyed each day to the fullest. Mike had a love for music and spent a lot of time playing the guitar and harmonica. He played the saxophone in high school and even carried his sax along with him on the Kitty Hawk.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his love, Christina Nickolite of Columbus; his mother, Lois Hayek of Ulysses; daughter, Shailee Hayek of Lincoln; siblings and spouses, Donald (Glora) Hayek of Ulysses, Teresa (Eric) Hofer of Seward, Linda (Kevin) Levi of Mankato, Minnesota, and Matthew (Debbie) Hayek of Seward; stepdaughter, Crystal Starr; nieces and nephews, Joshua Hayek, John Hayek, Jamie Meierdierks, Joseph Hayek, David Hayek, Ross Hofer, Hanna Hofer, Samantha Hayek, Saratoga Hayek, Cheyenne Hayek and Thunder Hayek; great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hayek; and nephews, Alan Hofer and Donald Hayek, Jr.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Michael.