Michael Schlentz

Michael P. Schlentz

Age 70

Michael P. Schlentz, 70, of Plymouth, Minnesota, passed away at Mission Nursing Home in Plymouth, Minnesota. Mike's wishes were to be cremated.

A memorial Mass was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

Michael P. Schlentz and his twin brother, Patrick P. Schlentz, were born on June 24, 1950, to Philip & Dorothy (Moran) Schlentz at David City, Nebraska. He attended St. Mary's grade school and in 1968, graduated from Aquinas High School. He attended McCook College and went on to work at Hoppe Mfg. as a carpenter. On Nov. 25, 1972, he married Debbie Moeller at St. Mary's Church in Lincoln. One daughter was born to this union.

At age 27, he suffered a cerebral aneurysm which left him paralyzed and unable to work. He eventually went to live in Minnesota in a long term care facility that offered a vocational rehabilitation program and where he resided until his death in 2020.