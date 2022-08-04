Michelle Cole

Michelle R. Cole

July 2, 1962 - July 13, 2022

Michelle R. Cole, 60, of David City passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in David City with the Rev. David Palomaki officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Michelle R. Cole was born on July 2, 1962, to Ronald and Sandra (Horst) VanWinkle at Council Bluffs, Iowa. After graduating high school, she went on to attend college for two years and went to work as an administrative assistant. Michelle was united in marriage to Daniel Cole on May 8, 2003, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michelle loved animals, gardening and traveling. She loved to listen to music, specifically rock and roll, and she attended many concerts. She loved spending time with her family, especially with her nieces, nephews and grandkids.

Michelle is survived by her husband, Daniel of David City; mother, Sandra (Dick) Bannick of Lakeside, Florida; step-mother, Cathy VanWinkle of Council Bluffs; sisters, Debbie (Tony) Rutledge of Davenport, Iowa and Nichole (Brian) Doran of Council Bluffs, Iowa; step-daughters, Lisa (Daniel) McAuleyand and Melissa (Dallas) Aldridge both of David City; step-brother, Chris Vanderloo of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nephews, Blake (Shannon) Starnes of Malvern, Iowa and their children Eli and Harper, and Derek Daufeldt of Muscatine, Iowa; step-sister, Karen Vanderloo of Council Bluffs; nieces, Lillian and Rosalyn; grandchildren, Bryanna McAuleny, Trinity Boss, Xavier Boss, and Lorelai, Layla and Laken Aldridge.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald “Doc” VanWinkle.

Memorials may be given in care of the family for later designation.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.