Mildred Lanc

October 27, 1926 – November 16, 2021

Mildred Lanc, 95, of Bruno, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at david place in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie, Nebraska, with celebrant the Rev. Ron Homes. Committal was in the church cemetery.

Mildred was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Abie, Nebraska, to Joseph and Rose (Svoboda) Bartunek. She attended area schools and graduated from Dwight Assumption High School. She then earned a teaching certificate and taught school for a while. On Dec. 28, 1948, she married Elmer Lanc at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie. Mildred loved the farm and was a busy farm wife. She loved gardening, baking, sewing and making crafts. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Altar society.

Mildred is survived by her two children, Dwayne (Nancy) Lanc of Abie and Diane (Tim) Price of Norfolk; grandchildren, Landon (Patty) Hecker, Andrea (John) Hansen, Brian (Janelle) Muntz, Matt (Christina) Price, Kelli Price and Kayla (Bryce) Miller; and great-grandchildren, Katie, Brody and Bryce Hansen; Garrett, Gabe and Allie Hecker; Callie and Cassidy Muntz; Knox Newlin; Amelia and Theo Miller; and Axl Price.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Leona Gruntorad.

Memorials to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.