Milo Pelan

Milo T. Pelan

July 2, 1925- September 24, 2020

Milo T. Pelan, 95, of Brainard, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward, Nebraska.

Milo Thomas Pelan was born on July 2, 1925, on the family farm near Bruno, Nebraska, to Thomas and Anna (Coufal) Pelan. He entered the U.S. Army in December 1943 with the 10th Armored Battalion under General Patton. There, he received the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

After his discharge in 1946, he met the love of his life, Lorraine Odvody, of Prague, at a dance in Weston. The couple later married on Oct. 18, 1948, at the Cedar Hill Catholic Church. Milo farmed and also worked at Hormel in Fremont, Cushman Motors in Lincoln, D&L in Columbus and was a custodian at Holy Trinity Church, East Butler High School, First Nebraska Bank and American Legion Post 273 in Brainard.

He was also caretaker of Holy Trinity Cemetery for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Rejda Legion Post 273 of Brainard. He also loved to fish when time permitted.