Milo Vanis

May 10, 1943 - April 8, 2023

Milo Vanis, 79, of David City, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Bran LGH West in Lincoln.

Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10 a.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, Center with Rev. Adam Sughroue as the Celebrant. Visitation will take place Wednesday 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Rosary. Visitation, Rosary and mass will all take place at St. Francis Catholic Church, Center. Committal with Military Honors and Fire Department Honors will take place in the church cemetery. Lunch following at the David City Municipal Auditorium.

Milo was born May 10, 1943, in Seward, Nebraska, to Louis and Mary (Sercl) Vanis. He attended area schools and graduated from David City High School in 1961. On June 20, 1964, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserves and served for six years. On May 8, 1965, he married Judy Cermak at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. They were married for 57 years and called each other "Butch." They lived and farmed north of Rising City, moving to Garrison in 1967.

Besides farming, Milo also had worked for Hilger Construction and Insulation and Coop Oil. Milo was very active in the community and had served on the Church Board, the Board of Directors of Coop, School Board #80 and was recently honored for 50 years with the David City Volunteer Fire Department. He had two morning coffee groups, one in David City and the other in Bellwood. He and Judy loved to travel with Don and Mary Lou and he collected and refurbished scales. His greatest love was time spent with family and attending all activities of his grandchildren.

Milo is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Vanis; four daughters: Denise (Keith) Marvin and Deb Ossian, of David City; Julie (Terry) Kriz of Brainard; Kristy (Matt) Pohl of David City; sister Mary Lou Hilger of David City; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two more blessings on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Ted and Marie Cermak; an infant brother; three infant grandchildren; brother-in-law Don Hilger; in-laws: Duane and Donna Cermak; and Polly and Emil Tesina.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City is in charge of these arrangements