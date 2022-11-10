Myron Benes

Myron R. Benes

January 4, 1953 - November 3, 2022

Myron R. Benes, 69, of Albion, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his home at Albion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion, Nebraska, with Fr. James Weeder and Deacon Paul Weeder officiating. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Albion with Military Rites conducted by Valparaiso American Legion Post #371. Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m., Monday at church with a 7:30 p.m. wake service. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Myron Richard Benes was born on Jan. 4, 1953, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Ermin Cyril and Delores Marie (Potter) Benes. Myron attended school at Bishop Neumann in Wahoo, Nebraska, and graduated with the class of 1971. Before graduation Myron enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1970 and was discharged in 1977. He farmed with his family in Valparaiso. Myron and his brother Melvin met a man by the name of Jim Wolf who they would show cattle for. He later encouraged Myron to move to Albion, Nebraska, to work for him.

On July 22, 1978, Myron was united in marriage to Karen Stevens at Sacred Heart Catholic in Lincoln, Nebraska. The couple moved to Albion in 1978 where they began their life together, raising their two sons. Myron worked for the Wolf family and Wagonhammer Ranch. Myron's specialty was in sales consulting with breeding programs. He was a member of many cattle organizations including Boone-Nance Cattlemen, Nebraska Cattlemen, American Angus Association, Simmental Association, Charolai Association and Nebraska Elite Beef. In addition to his cattle, Myron enjoyed helping his boys and grandchildren with their show cattle, along with many other kids in 4-H and FFA.

Myron is a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Albion, Nebraska. He is a member of the American Legion Post #371 in Valparaiso, Nebraska.

Myron is survived by his wife, Karen of Albion; sons, Mark (Aliscia) of Albion and Kevin (Laura) of Pierce; eight grandchildren, Braden, Brant, Brogan, Brenna, Brielle, Brinklee, Brylie and Brexton; his mother, Delores Benes of Valparaiso; brothers and sisters, Fred (Lynn) and Dan (Collie) both of Valparaiso, Ron (Sue) of Brainard, Diane Schmit (Steve) of David City, Lona (sister-in-law) of Lincoln, Mike (Joyce) of Valparaiso and Denise (Judd) Baldridge of North Platte; brothers-in-law: Ed, Bill and Jim (Cindy) Stevens of Lincoln and Russell Stevens of Omaha; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ermin; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Leona Stevens; brother, Melvin Benes, and nephew, Scott Benes.

