Nancy Richert

Nancy Lou Richert

August 8, 1939 – November 14, 2021

Nancy Lou Richert, 82, of Ulysses, Nebraska, died on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, while residing at Emerald Nursing & Rehab in Columbus, Nebraska.

A Christian funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, Nebraska, with the Rev. Mark Haefner officiating. Interment followed at St. Paul's Cemetery, east of Gresham. Visitation was from 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, with her family greeting friends that same evening from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary in York.

Nancy was born Aug. 8, 1939, to Herbert F and Grace L (nee Rick) Degner in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. She was baptized on Sept. 19, 1939, and confirmed on March 29, 1953, into the Christian faith at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, Wisconsin. She attended Voorhis District 2 Country School in Woodland Township, Sauk County for six years and graduated from eighth grade at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran School in Wonewoc, Wisconsin. She graduated from Wonewoc High School in 1957. In 1960, she graduated from the three-year program at Dr Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota. She received a Bachelor's of Science degree in Education from Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, Nebraska, in 1962. She taught in Christian day schools in Stanton and Omaha, Nebraska.

On Aug. 7, 1966, Nancy was united in holy wedlock to Robert C Richert of Gresham, Nebraska, at St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wonewoc, Wisconsin. They resided all of their married life on a farm near Ulysses, Nebraska. Six children were born to this union. Robert and Nancy were active members of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gresham, Nebraska, until it closed in 1991. They then joined Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, Nebraska, where they continued to be active members.

Nancy taught Sunday School and was a LaLeche League leader for many years. She was a board member and activities director of the Seward Area Christian Home Schoolers for 13 years. She was an avid gardener, preserving food for her family and generously sharing with many others.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; six children, Rachelle (William) Morris of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Timothy (Megan) Richert of Gresham, Heidi (Robert) Brase of Alvo, Velora (Klaus) Meyer of Paderborn, Germany, David (Roxann) Richert of Gresham and Carlin (Joyce) Richert of Gresham; 18 grandchildren, Jacob and Andrew Morris; Christian and Micah Richert; Rebekah, Alexander, Katherina, Dietrich and Ethan Brase; Lucas and Emmaly Meyer; Audrey, Esther and Nathaniel Richert; and Isaiah, Malachi, Rosella and Martina Richert; two sisters, Marilyn (Ralph) Eberhardt of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and Beverly (John) Biermeier of LaCrosse, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Grace Degner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Herbert L (Crystal) Degner and Eugene H (Irmgard) Degner; and two sisters and brothers-in-law, Julaine (Harry) Miller and Donna (Jack) Giles.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

Metz Mortuary in York is handling arrangements.