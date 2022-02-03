Norbert 'Bert' Rathje

June 3, 1933 - January 25, 2022

Norbert "Bert" Rathje, 88, of Rising City died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 31 at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Rising City with Pastor Kevin Stellick officiating. Burial was in Faith West Cemetery.

Norbert (Bert) Rathje was born June 3, 1933, to Werner and Frieda (Richert) Rathje in rural Rising City. He was baptized and confirmed in St. John's Lutheran Church in Rising City. He attended Cottonwood Country School and Rising City High School, graduating in 1951. He joined the Army National Guard and in 1953 went to active duty, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Carson, where he married Joyce (Ruth) on June 11, 1955. He was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington and Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. He was Charter Member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Honolulu.

He returned to Surprise and farmed for 52 years, retiring to Rising City in 2008. Bert was a member and Elder of Faith Lutheran Church. He was a board member of Surprise School District, Rising City Co-op, Read Township and the Rural Board of the Rising City Fire District. Bert was a member of the Shelby Legion Post 296. He sold seed corn for 27 years. He enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's activities, snow skiing, lake time, traveling, Nebraska baseball and basketball games.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joyce; daughter, Jill Rathje (Mike Koci) of Fremont; son, Corey (Bonnie) Rathje of Rising City; grandchildren, Ashley (Andrew) Eickmeier, Sara (Ted) Johnson and Carson Rathje all of Rising City, and Tyler Martens of Columbus; great-grandchildren, Briauna, Charli, Tripp, Arjay, Vanessa, Austyn, Colton, Addilyn and Declan; sister-in-law, Paula Rathje of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Stephen Ruth of Rising City; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marche' and Dale Marquis of San Marcos, Texas; and 11 nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; twin brother, Norman Rathje; sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Robert Dittmar; sister-in-law, Eunice Ruth; and parents-in-law, Wayne and Janice Ruth.

The family has requested memorials to be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Rising City VFD or family choice.

Arrangements handled by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.