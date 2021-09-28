Norma Jean (Holding) Kozisek

June 10, 1942 – September 19, 2021

A funeral Mass was held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Burial/Graveside services followed the services at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mrs. Norma Jean Kozisek was born June 10, 1942, in Walnut, Kansas. She was married July 20, 1963, in St. Paul, Kansas, to Fred V. Kozisek of Bruno, Nebraska. She worked from 1982 to 1998 at St. Joseph Medical Center as a rehab technician. Norma was a resident of Lee's Summit since 1964. She was a long-time active member and volunteer with the St. Joseph Guild and Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church. She was active in the Garden Club and enjoyed gardening, playing cards, doing puzzles, quilting, baking and spending time with her family.