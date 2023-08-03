Norma J. Matulka

October 30, 1931 - July 22, 2023

Norma J. Matulka, 91, of David City, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Memorials may be directed In Care of the Family for later designation.

Norma was born on Oct. 30, 1931, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Robert Sabata and Katie (Behne) Sabata. She attended Brainard High School and

graduated with the class of 1949.

On Aug. 31, 1950, she married Louis A Matulka at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. Two sons were born to this union, Robert and Gerald. Robert is currently a resident of Michigan and Gerald is a resident of Massachusetts.

Norma and Louis were farmers in Butler County. Norma toiled long and hard, side by side with Louis. Work on the farm included not only raising crops but also cattle, hogs, chickens, ducks, and tending a large garden. They were members of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Ulysses, Nebraska, and actively supported the parish activities.

In October of 1997, Louis passed away and Norma moved off the farm to David City where she became a member of St. Mary's Parish. She was active with the Senior Center in David City and often helped out with Senior Center potato bakes. Norma was an outstanding cook and baker. Her kolaches and cherry pies were amazing.

Norma is survived by her two sons; daughter-in-law Mary Matulka; grandchildren: Jeneva, Marian, and Toby; great-grandchildren: Lexie, Ashley,

Brandy, Wayland, Jewel, Ayden, and Ellie; and special friend Andy Kobza.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Louis; and brothers: Leonard Sabata, Richard Sabata, and Robert Sabata.

Funeral Mass was held on Friday, July 28, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, with Fr. Tony Schukei as celebrant. Burial was in the Dwight Assumption Cemetery.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.