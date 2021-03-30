Norma Woolsey

Norma Lee Woolsey
September 27, 1933 - March 22, 2021
Norma Lee Woolsey passed away on March 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 87 years, 5 months and 23 days.
A private family service will be held on April 5.
Norma was born on Sept. 27, 1933, in David City, Nebraska, to Floyd Francis and Stella Victoria (Staroscik) Nichols and raised in David City. She attended and graduated from David City High School with the class of 1951. On Feb. 3, 1952, Norma was united in marriage to Donald Woolsey, while he was on leave during the Korean War, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City. After Don's honorable discharge, the couple moved to a farm near Surprise, Nebraska. They later lived on several different farms around Stromsburg, Madison and Ulysses. After their farm sale, the couple moved to Staplehurst for several years before moving to Seward. Norma worked at the Seward Medical Clinic as a Certified Medical Assistant full-time for Dr. Plessman for 27 years and retired in 1999. She continued working part-time with Dr. Ketner and performed other various duties at the clinic.
Norma's greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren and always made an effort to attend as many of their activities as possible. She was the most amazing cook and loved to bake for her family. You never left their home hungry. Norma would also refurbish and clean her family's monuments in numerous cemeteries in the area. Norma created and enjoyed making stained glass art, which included lamps, church windows and Nativity scenes. Norma and Don shared the love of flower gardening and birdwatching. She was a long-time member of the Seward United Methodist Church.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her husband, Donald; sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Beth Woolsey of Beaver Crossing and John and Mari Woolsey of Gibbon; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Dr. Mark Carlson of David City, Janet Irick of Redmond, Oregon, and Peggy and Mike Williams of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren with a great-granddaughter arriving in June.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Stella Nichols; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Rita Nichols; sister and brothers-in-law, Irene Boettcher, Walt Boettcher and Lloyd Byars.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Norma.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Woolsey family for future designations.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight, Nebraska.
