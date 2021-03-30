Norma Woolsey

Norma Lee Woolsey

September 27, 1933 - March 22, 2021

Norma Lee Woolsey passed away on March 22, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 87 years, 5 months and 23 days.

A private family service will be held on April 5.

Norma was born on Sept. 27, 1933, in David City, Nebraska, to Floyd Francis and Stella Victoria (Staroscik) Nichols and raised in David City. She attended and graduated from David City High School with the class of 1951. On Feb. 3, 1952, Norma was united in marriage to Donald Woolsey, while he was on leave during the Korean War, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in David City. After Don's honorable discharge, the couple moved to a farm near Surprise, Nebraska. They later lived on several different farms around Stromsburg, Madison and Ulysses. After their farm sale, the couple moved to Staplehurst for several years before moving to Seward. Norma worked at the Seward Medical Clinic as a Certified Medical Assistant full-time for Dr. Plessman for 27 years and retired in 1999. She continued working part-time with Dr. Ketner and performed other various duties at the clinic.