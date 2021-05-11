Norman "Charlie Brown" Hilger

Norman F. "Charlie Brown" Hilger
December 23, 1944 - May 4, 2021
Norman F. "Charlie Brown" Hilger, 76, of David City, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.
Funeral Mass was held on Friday, May 7 at St. Mary's Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.
Norman Hilger was born on Dec. 23, 1944, at David City Hospital to Leonard and Lois (Martin) Hilger. He graduated from high school in 1964. He then attended SCC Milford from 1964 to 1966 for Diesel Mechanics. On July 23, 1966, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon A. Juranek from Linwood. Two children were born to this union.
Norman worked at Flynn & Larson in Fremont by day and farmed with his father-in-law, Albin Juranek, at night. In 1972, he formed a partnership with his brothers, The Hilger Brothers, where he maintained the farm equipment and commercial semi-trucks. In 1994, his first grandchild was born and a simple farmer/mechanic/truck driver became "Popo" - a driver, babysitter, educator and road warrior all in one. Norm worked as "Popo" from 1994 through his third grandchild in 2002.
"Popo" was the perfect candidate to become a school bus driver. He drove and helped maintain the buses until 2018.
Grandpa Norm "The Master Malt Maker" will be truly missed by his grandchildren.
Norm is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Dawn (Rick) Bogus of Columbus; son, Shawn Hilger and Tammy Pflum of David City; eight grandchildren, Brittany Jo Hilger, Victoria Hilger, Corbin Hilger, Blaney Dreifurst, Jac Dreifurst, Luke Bogus, Jaden Pflum and Katie Pflum; three brothers, Marvin (Diane) Hilger and Russell (Shirley) Hilger both of David City and Victor (Fran) Hilger of Lincoln; brothers-in-law, Jim Miratsky Sr. and Galen (Linda) Juranek; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Pleskac and Jayne (Dave) Christensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Scarlett Hilger; one brother, Duane Hilger; two sisters, Patti Ann Hilger and Pamela Miratsky; brother-in-law, John Pleskac; sister-in-law, Elloise Hilger; nephew, John Russell Pleskac; and parents-in-law, Albin (Adeline) Juranek.
Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.