Norman "Charlie Brown" Hilger

Norman F. "Charlie Brown" Hilger

December 23, 1944 - May 4, 2021

Norman F. "Charlie Brown" Hilger, 76, of David City, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence with his family by his side.

Funeral Mass was held on Friday, May 7 at St. Mary's Church in David City with the Rev. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City.

Norman Hilger was born on Dec. 23, 1944, at David City Hospital to Leonard and Lois (Martin) Hilger. He graduated from high school in 1964. He then attended SCC Milford from 1964 to 1966 for Diesel Mechanics. On July 23, 1966, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sharon A. Juranek from Linwood. Two children were born to this union.

Norman worked at Flynn & Larson in Fremont by day and farmed with his father-in-law, Albin Juranek, at night. In 1972, he formed a partnership with his brothers, The Hilger Brothers, where he maintained the farm equipment and commercial semi-trucks. In 1994, his first grandchild was born and a simple farmer/mechanic/truck driver became "Popo" - a driver, babysitter, educator and road warrior all in one. Norm worked as "Popo" from 1994 through his third grandchild in 2002.