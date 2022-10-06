Norman Liebrecht

Norman Liebrecht was born on July 3, 1933, on the farm west of David City to Andrew and Louise (Jauch) Liebrecht. He was affectionately known as the "Firecracker baby," which he would proudly disclose to anyone who wasn't already aware of that fact. His parents moved off the farm to David City when Norman and his brother, Richard, were in high school and he attended David City Schools, graduating from David City High School in 1951. After graduation, he worked numerous jobs, including The Banner-Press and Hinky Dinky. He was drafted in 1956 and spent two years in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1962. After returning home, he went to work at the power plant in David City where he eventually became power plant supervisor and chief engineer. He remained in this position until his retirement in 1996, completing 38 years of service to the city. After retirement, he would join the coffee group at Northside, where he loved to talk about the history of David City. He was quite knowledgeable about the area and he once owned the town of Foley, where he served as mayor and sheriff. Norm's history and local stories are now forever lost with his passing.