Patricia Cejka

Patricia Jo Cejka

April 11, 1946 - December 25, 2021

Patricia Jo Cejka, 75, of Weston, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in rural Weston, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, 130 Front St. in Weston, Nebraska. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Vandewalle. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment at Sunrise North Cemetery in Wahoo, Nebraska.

She was born April 11, 1946, in Weston, Nebraska, to Kenneth and Irene (Krcmarik) Nordahl. Patty graduated from Wahoo High School.

Patty always enjoyed helping friends, family or even someone she just met. She cared for her mother unselfishly and she loved caring for kids at her day care (most of whom called her grandma). Patty enjoyed baking for all her farming friends and running errands or odd jobs for the people in the condo. She loved polka dancing, garage sales, working outside or giving a ride to whomever needed a ride. She loved spending time in her “She Shed” and she even loved cutting trees with her chain saw.

She is survived by her mother, Irene Nordahl; sister, Lynda (Brian) Pemberton; nieces, nephews, other family members and friends; and guardian angels, Ron and Lanie Brazda.

She was preceded in death by her children, Larry Dean Cejka and Becky Sue Cejka; and father, Kenneth Nordahl.

Memorials to St. John School Guardian Angel Tuition Fund.

