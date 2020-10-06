Patricia Comte

Patricia J. Comte

March 22, 1944-September 25, 2020

Patricia J. Comte, 76, widow of Bud, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at The Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Pat was born on March 22, 1944, at David City, Nebraska, to James and Olga(Yindrick) Shorney. She attended Aquinas High School and was in the 1962 graduating class, the first graduating class of the new school. She was member of St. Francis (Center) Church and St. Mary's Church of David City. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, baking wedding cakes, golfing, boating, and polka music.

She recently acquired two birds, Ozzie and Harriet, which she enjoyed immensely.