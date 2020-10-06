Patricia Comte

Patricia J. Comte
March 22, 1944-September 25, 2020
Patricia J. Comte, 76, widow of Bud, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at The Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Pat was born on March 22, 1944, at David City, Nebraska, to James and Olga(Yindrick) Shorney. She attended Aquinas High School and was in the 1962 graduating class, the first graduating class of the new school. She was member of St. Francis (Center) Church and St. Mary's Church of David City. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, baking wedding cakes, golfing, boating, and polka music.
She recently acquired two birds, Ozzie and Harriet, which she enjoyed immensely.
Pat is survived by her mother, Olga Lehr of David City; son, Daniel Juranek of David City; daughter, Brenda (Brian) Corbett of Idaho Springs, Colorado; daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Vanek of Prague, Nebraska; son, Scott (Tracy) Juranek of Nebraska City, Nebraska; and daughter, Cathy (Mark) Verbeck of Papillion; 20 grandchildren: Jonus Juranek, Joshua Corbett, Martina Corbett, Brittney Corbett, Seth Corbett, Brianne Corbett, Travis (Ashlie) Vanek, Amber (Jordon)Kavan, Brooke Vanek, Haley Vanek, Tanner Juranek, Courteney Juranek, Katelyn Holguin, Brittney Holguin, Arianna Griego, Logan Verbeck, Kaila Verbeck, Sage Verbeck, Sierra Verbeck and Aiden Verbeck. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Carter and Taylor Corbett, Bryson and Brynlee Vanek, Emma, Easton, Eli, Evan, and Ezmae Kavan, Amora and Ronnie Romero and Cora and Andrew Herrera, Sisters: Karen (Mike) Johnson, Linda (Rick ) Conn, Brother, Don (Pam) Shorney, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Shorney; her step-father, Harvey Lehr; husband, Albert "Bud" Comte, granddaughter, Morgan Vanek; and the father of her children, Larry Juranek
Parish Rosary was held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1st, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass followed at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1st, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City, with Fr. Jay Buhman officiating. Burial took place in the David City Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
Memorials can be made in Care of the family.
