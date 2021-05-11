Patricia Frahm

Patricia M. Frahm

July 17, 1936 – May 6, 2021

Patricia M. Frahm, 84, of David City, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Omaha at her daughter's residence surrounded by her family.

A funeral mass was held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Francis Center Church, with Fr. Sean Timmerman officiating. Burial was held in the Omaha National Cemetery next to her husband, Joseph.

Patricia M. (Bougger) Frahm was born on July 17, 1936, to Leo and Hattie (Kopecky) Bougger in David City, Nebraska. She graduated from Brainard High School and attended St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing.

On Aug. 25, 1960, she was united in marriage to Joseph L. Frahm at St. Francis Center Church. They had five children. The family lived in Bee, Nebraska, before moving to the David City area. Patricia retired from Butler County Health Care Center after more than 25 years of caring for people. Patricia was a member of St. Francis Center Church. She was a kind and caring person who always put the needs of others ahead of herself. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, working with her flowers, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.