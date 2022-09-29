Patricia Lyons

Patricia L. Lyons

July 5, 1936 - September 19, 2022

Patricia L. Lyons, 86, widow of Harlen, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City. A Funeral Mass was held on Friday, September 23 at St. Mary's Church with Fr. Tony Schukei as celebrant. Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery, David City. Chermok Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Pat was born on July 5, 1936, on a farm, near David City, Nebraska, to Theodore and Emma (Bartunek) Rerucha. Pat initially attended District 15, which was a one-room school without running water or electricity, northeast of Surprise, Nebraska. Her aunt, Wilma (Bartunek) Kavan, was her teacher and resided with the family. The family moved to a farm south of David City in 1947. She attended Centerville Grade School, District 23, a “more modern” one-room school, which had electricity and was only a 1-mile walk from the farm.

When Pat reached ninth grade, she was able to attend Dwight Assumption, where she boarded with the Samek family, Monday through Friday. After completion of ninth grade, Pat attended Marietta High School graduating in 1954.

After high school, Pat worked at 1st National Bank in David City as bookkeeper and teller until 1960. Pat married Harlen Lyons on June 13, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City. Four children were born to this union.

Pat took on the role of awesome mother, homemaker and farm wife. She and Harlen moved to their current residence in David City in 1968. From the mid-1970s to early 1990s, Pat went back to work part-time at R.L.D., Inc. (John Deere Dealership) as a bookkeeper. She was also responsible for making sure her three sons were up, dressed and completed their daily paper route, which included about one-third of David City. She would even help stuff papers and on bad weather days, transport the papers to keep them dry. She would then make sure they were fed and off to school in a timely manner.

Pat was very devoted to her church, family and community. She was an active member of St. Mary's Church, Catholic Daughters of America, PCCW, Aquinas Booster Club, Mrs. Jaycee's of David City, Rosary Group for David Place, longtime cook for the annual Sermons a la Carte series during Lent, substitute cook at St. Mary's Grade school, Aquinas Media Center volunteer and had several Booster Club memberships at her grandchildren's schools.

Pat could always be seen cheering on her sons and later her grandchildren at all their sporting events. Harlen and Pat loved driving to their grandchildren's events and enjoyed their cross-country road trips.

Pat is survived by her sons, Dan (Lisa) Lyons of Norfolk, Chad (Kim) Lyons of McCook and Cary (Stacia) Lyons of Morton, Illinois; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Trent (Lisa) Lyons and their children Sophia and Ava, Kali (Jake) Curl and their children Landon, Kinlee and Jace, Jacob (Rachel) Lyons, Luke (Jordan) Lyons and their daughter Olivia, Matthew Lyons, Vincent Lyons (fiancée Jordan Hoeft), Bryce Lyons and Colton Lyons (fiancée, Alisha Roarty); one brother, Gerald (Theresa) Rerucha of Kalamazoo, Michigan; one sister, Janice Otoupal of York; brothers-in-law, Robert Lyons of Hastings and Ron (Monica) Lyons of David City.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlen in 2020; infant daughter, Mary Ann; and brothers-in-law, Roy (Dolores) Lyons and Gary Otoupal.

Memorials may be directed towards family wishes for later designation.