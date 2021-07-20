Patricia Montag

Patricia A. Montag
March 5, 1939 – July 16, 2021
Patricia A. Montag, 82, of David City, died Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Butler County Community Health Care Center in David City.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. The Rev. Carson Kain was celebrant. A visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at the chapel. Visitation also took place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the church. Committal will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City, Nebraska.
Lunch was held immediately following mass at the auditorium.
Patricia A. Montag was born March 5, 1939 on a farm near Breda, Iowa, to Clarence and Evelyn (Booth) Karstens. She attended high school in Wall Lake, Iowa, and later attended Ft. Dodge Business School in Iowa for one year. On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to David Montag in Sac City, Iowa. They lived in Dix, Nebraska, and Patricia worked at First National Bank in Kimball. They have lived in David City since 1972. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kobza Motors, Oak Creek Foods and Neil Kuhlman in David City. Pat was a friend to whoever she met and loved a good conversation. She was an avid card player but a bit of a card snob as she would only play bridge. She liked a good cup of coffee, especially with a dash of kahlua. Pat was a loyal fan of Husker volleyball and football. Some would say she had a bit of an obsession with a clean house. But, upmost, Pat loved her grandkids and passionately enjoyed watching their events.
She is survived by her husband, Dave of David City, Nebraska; daughter, Anne (James) Weber of Columbus, Nebraska, and their children, Ben (Emily) Weber, Rachael (Derek) Brown and Megan (Kyle) Rieger; son, Brad (Peg) Montag of Norfolk, Nebraska, and their children, Sara (Jake) Miriovsky, Andrew and Seth Montag; son, Brett Montag of Kansas City, Missouri, and his children Spencer and Molly Montag; and great-grandchildren, Maren and Colson Miriovsky and Soleia Weber. They also raised four children as guardians, Jane (John) Wright and their son J.R. (Myranda) Wright, Tom (Francie) Stander, Carl Stander and his children Jessie (Brian) Bogaard and Jamie (Duane) Murdock, and Don Stander; great-grandchildren, Blake, Lanie, Grace, Carlee, Renee, Bryden, Bonnie and John Conner; brother, Virgil (Julie) Karstens of Spirit Lake, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Pat Montag, Paul Montag and Tom (Sandy) Montag; sisters-in-law, Lois Jean Walker and Mary Montag; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clarice Murchie; brothers-in-law, John Walker, John Montag, Joe Montag, Phillip Montag and Robert Montag; and sisters-in-law, Sara Montag, Dolores Montag and Colleen Montag.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.