Patricia Montag

Patricia A. Montag

March 5, 1939 – July 16, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska. The Rev. Carson Kain was celebrant. A visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at the chapel. Visitation also took place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the church. Committal will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in David City, Nebraska.

Patricia A. Montag was born March 5, 1939 on a farm near Breda, Iowa, to Clarence and Evelyn (Booth) Karstens. She attended high school in Wall Lake, Iowa, and later attended Ft. Dodge Business School in Iowa for one year. On May 27, 1961, she was united in marriage to David Montag in Sac City, Iowa. They lived in Dix, Nebraska, and Patricia worked at First National Bank in Kimball. They have lived in David City since 1972. She worked as a bookkeeper for Kobza Motors, Oak Creek Foods and Neil Kuhlman in David City. Pat was a friend to whoever she met and loved a good conversation. She was an avid card player but a bit of a card snob as she would only play bridge. She liked a good cup of coffee, especially with a dash of kahlua. Pat was a loyal fan of Husker volleyball and football. Some would say she had a bit of an obsession with a clean house. But, upmost, Pat loved her grandkids and passionately enjoyed watching their events.