Patricia Richert

Patricia Sue (Heins) Richert
August 5, 1946 - November 29, 2020
Patricia Sue (Heins) Richert passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, in Waco, Nebraska, at the age of 74 years, 3 months and 24 days.
A gathering of family and friends will takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward, Nebraska. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Volzke Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Hamilton St. in Rising City, Nebraska. Interment will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gresham, Nebraska.
Patricia Sue Richert was born on Aug. 5, 1946, to Harold and Ruby (From) Heins in David City, Nebraska. She attended David City High School, graduating in 1964.
On Sept. 10, 1966, Patricia was united in marriage to Albert Richert in Garrison, Nebraska. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. In her free time she liked to read and attend church activities. She especially enjoyed attending her grandkids' sporting events, musical and fine arts performances.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Richert of Waco, Nebraska; children, Scott (Monica) Richert of Gresham, Nebraska, Eric (Patty) Richert of Lincoln, Nebraska, Lee (Chelsey) Richert of Overland Park, Kansas, Tammy (Kelly) Koepsell of Omaha, Nebraska and Wendy (Chad) Colson of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Melissa, Kyle, Amy and Trey Richert, Matthew and Aaron Koepsell, Dillon, Ryan and Morgan Richert, Makena and Kaiah Colson, Norah and Ivy Richert; brothers, Larry (Jeanette) Heins of David City, Nebraska, Dean (Connie) Heins of David City, Nebraska; and sister, Beverly (Richard) Bennett of David City, Nebraska.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Ruby Heins.
Casket bearers will be Kyle Richert, Matthew Koepsell, Aaron Koepsell, Ryan Richert, Dillon Richert and Trey Richert. Honorary casket bearers will be Melissa Richert, Amy Richert, Makena Colson, Kaiah Colson, Norah Richert, Ivy Richert and Morgan Richert
Memorials in care of Nebraska Evangelical Lutheran High School, Waco, Nebraska, or donor's choice.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Sue (Heins) Richert, please visit the Volzke Funeral Home floral store. Volzke Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
