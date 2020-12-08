Patricia Richert

Patricia Sue (Heins) Richert

August 5, 1946 - November 29, 2020

Patricia Sue (Heins) Richert passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, in Waco, Nebraska, at the age of 74 years, 3 months and 24 days.

A gathering of family and friends will takes place at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main St., in Seward, Nebraska. Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Volzke Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 300 Hamilton St. in Rising City, Nebraska. Interment will be on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in rural Gresham, Nebraska.

Patricia Sue Richert was born on Aug. 5, 1946, to Harold and Ruby (From) Heins in David City, Nebraska. She attended David City High School, graduating in 1964.

On Sept. 10, 1966, Patricia was united in marriage to Albert Richert in Garrison, Nebraska. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family. In her free time she liked to read and attend church activities. She especially enjoyed attending her grandkids' sporting events, musical and fine arts performances.