Patrick Eller

Patrick Edward Eller

January 4, 1959 – April 26, 2021

Patrick Edward Eller, 62, passed away on April 26, 2021, after a short illness with cancer. A celebration of life was attended by family, friends and co-workers in California on June 19, 2021.

Patrick was born on born Jan. 4, 1959, in David City, Nebraska. One year after graduating from Aquinas, Pat moved to California and attended Golden West College for two years, learning auto body repair and painting. Pat was co-owner of Eller's Tree Service with his brother, Lee, doing custom tree work in Newport Beach, California, for 42 years until his passing.

He loved building various Jeeps and dirt bikes and spending time camping in the desert and local mountains with his children and grandchildren.

Pat lived in Costa Mesa, California, with his fiancée, Rachel Barbaglia. Pat had four children with his former wife, Patrick, Brandi, Brett and Autumn. He also had four grandchildren.

Pat is survived by his fiancée; children and grandchildren; siblings, Mary Nelson, Lee Eller, Mike (Jan) Eller, Jean (David) Fisher, Tom (LouAnne) Eller, Gerald (Adela) Eller, Carol (Dave) Booth and Rita (Jeff) Powell; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Helen; and brother, Dave.