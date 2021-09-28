Patrick Schlentz

Patrick P. Schlentz

June 25, 1950 – September 20, 2021

Patrick P. Schlentz and twin brother, Michael, were born on June 24, 1950, at David City, Nebraska, to Philip and Dorothy (Moran) Schlentz. He attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968. He attended trade school and worked for a short while as a mechanic. He entered the police academy and after graduation, went to work as a police officer in Fremont for seven years. He then moved to Lincoln, where he served on the force for 17 years. Pat left the Lincoln area to work as an undercover white collar crime investigator and public auditor on the Island of Saipan, in the northern Mariana Islands. During his five years on the island, he met, fell in love and married his wife, Beth, on May 18, 2001. They moved to Omaha after his term expired, where Pat went to work at DHHS in the Adult Protection Services, where he remained until his retirement in 2015.