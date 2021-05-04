Paul Fiala

Paul Joseph Fiala

February 21, 1966 – April 26, 2021

Paul Joseph Fiala passed away on April 26, 2021, in Valparaiso, Nebraska, at the age of 55 years, 2 months and 5 days.

Visitation will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 6:30-8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Jansen and the Rev. Matthew Zimmer con-celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.

Paul Joseph Fiala was born on Feb. 21, 1966, in Seward, Nebraska, to Joseph and Elsie (Dvorak) Fiala. Paul grew up in the Dwight area on the family farm. He attended Dwight Elementary and East Butler High School, graduating with the Class of 1984.

Paul enlisted in the US Navy on Dec. 27, 1984, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 23, 1988. Upon his return home, he began working at Kawasaki in Lincoln, where he worked for more than 30 years. Paul enjoyed car shows and especially loved fishing in several areas all around Nebraska. He was a member of Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso for the past 11 years.