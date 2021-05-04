Paul Fiala

Paul Joseph Fiala
February 21, 1966 – April 26, 2021
Paul Joseph Fiala passed away on April 26, 2021, in Valparaiso, Nebraska, at the age of 55 years, 2 months and 5 days.
Visitation will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, with the family receiving friends from 6:30-8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Raymond Jansen and the Rev. Matthew Zimmer con-celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery.
Paul Joseph Fiala was born on Feb. 21, 1966, in Seward, Nebraska, to Joseph and Elsie (Dvorak) Fiala. Paul grew up in the Dwight area on the family farm. He attended Dwight Elementary and East Butler High School, graduating with the Class of 1984.
Paul enlisted in the US Navy on Dec. 27, 1984, and was honorably discharged on Dec. 23, 1988. Upon his return home, he began working at Kawasaki in Lincoln, where he worked for more than 30 years. Paul enjoyed car shows and especially loved fishing in several areas all around Nebraska. He was a member of Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Valparaiso for the past 11 years.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his parents, Joseph and Elsie Fiala of Bee; siblings, Todd Fiala and wife, Marie, of Raymond, Dean Fiala of Dwight, Laura Krafka and husband, Justin, of Bellwood, and Chrissy Kouma and husband, Dan, of Dwight; and nieces and nephews, Christopher, Megan and Kyle Fiala, Grace, Steven and Michael Krafka, and Isaac and Leah Fiala.
Paul was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Christine Dvorak; paternal grandparents, Mike and Evelyn Fiala; brother, Christopher Fiala; niece, Taylor Vogel; and aunts, Mary Ann Fiala and Loretta Fiala.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Fiala family for future designations.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Paul.