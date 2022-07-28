Peggy McElravy Brandenburgh

Peggy L. McElravy Brandenburgh

June 4, 1934 - April 22, 2022

Born in David City, Nebraska on June 4, 1934, to Edward McElravy and Anna Hayhurst McElravy, Peggy Louessa McElravy Brandenburgh, age 87, unexpectedly passed away April 22, 2022, in San Diego, California.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Aug. 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Bellwood United Methodist Church, 696 Warren St. Bellwood, NE 68624.

Her remains to be interned at Bellwood Cemetery in Nebraska alongside her husband of 49 years.

Peggy was a beautiful loving soul, wife, mother and grandmother who adored her seven children, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and an expected great-great grandchild. Plus all that called her “Mom” or “Grandma,” as Peggy's life philosophy was “there is always room for one more.”

Peggy was a dedicated member of the Navy Wives Clubs of America (NWCA) for 67 years. Peggy and Robert co-founded the NWCA Food Locker at NAS Miramar. She continued to run the food locker over 24 years to ensure families in need had provisions.

She volunteered with the Red Cross for many years. She co-created meeting Med-Evac planes at NAS Miramar. Welcoming home and serving light snacks to the Vietnam wounded soldiers as planes refueled and transferred soldiers to ambulances destined to Balboa Medical Center. She volunteered with USO, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, PTA, local church and many other community organizations.

Peggy is survived by her brothers, Melvin “Bud” McElravy (Beverly) and Dennis McElravy (Marilyn); brother-in-law, Marvin Lnenicka; sister-in-law, Lila Brandenburgh; brother-in-law, James Brandenburgh (Delores); sister-in-law, Thelma Peters (Don); her seven children, Deborah Brandenburgh (Terry Varner), Annetta Rohmer, Barbara Madden, David Brandenburgh, Rebecca Dykes, Patricia LaBarge and Beth Noal (John); 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Brandenburgh; grandson, Anthony “Tony” Madden; sister, Maureen Lnenicka; parents, Anna and Ed McElravy; and many other loved ones.

Memorials suggested in Peggy's honor to the Desmoid Tumor Research Foundation at DTRF.org, Children's Alopecia Project at Childrensalopeciaproject.org, blood donations to the American Red Cross or local blood bank or the charity of your choice.