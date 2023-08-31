Ramona K. Davis

March 23, 1937 - August 24, 2023

Ramona K. Davis, 86, of Sedalia, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, St. Patrick Chapel with Fr. Joe Corel officiating. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Aug. 28, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Ministries and/or Sedalia State Fair Lions Club. Memorials may be left at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.

She was born March 23, 1937, in Rising City, Nebraska, to the late Ernest F. and Kathryn Kucera Fricke. On Feb. 4, 1956, in David City, Nebraska, she married Robert L. “Bob” Davis. He preceded in death on Oct. 26, 2016.

She is survived by five children: Martin W. Davis and his wife Karen of St. Augustine, Florida; Randal J. Davis and his wife Micki of Derby, Kansas; Mary K. Trivett and her husband Warren of Sedalia; Jennifer O. Flatland and her husband Mitch of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Jeffrey A. Davis and his wife Melissa of Springfield, Missouri; along with her grandchildren: Jesse Davis, Nathaniel Davis (Sharon), Benjamin Owen (Liz), Rebecca Kidder (Matt), Abigail Pickett (Nathon), Brandon Davis, Matthew Davis, Alyse Hunt, Cameron Davis, Jonathan Davis and Landon Davis; her great-grandchildren: Callie, Trig, Ryder, Christoher, Reagan, Wyatt, Emma, Apollo, Blaise, and Michael Myst; and her sisters: Rose Marie Kobza of Omaha, Nebraska; Arliene Kobza of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Marilyn Zegers of Lincoln, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.

She was an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, St. Patrick Chapel. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Sedalia State Fair Lions Club and the Welcome Club. She loved to play pinochle, enjoyed quilting and crosswords, along with gardening. She played the accordion, trumpet, and organ. She enjoyed thrifting and in her earlier years square dancing. She was loved by many.

