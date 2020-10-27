Raymond "Irv" Cidlik

Raymond Irvin “Irv” Cidlik

June 10, 1942- October 23, 2020

Raymond Irvin “Irv” Cidlik was born on June 10, 1942, in David City, Nebraska to Irvin and Georgia (Svoboda) Cidlik and passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 78 years, 4 months and 13 days.

A private rosary will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. A private family mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, also at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight (The family will not be present).

Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, with military honors by the U.S. Navy and the Dwight American Legion. There will be a Celebration of Life held this Summer.

Irv attended school in the Dwight area and graduated from Dwight Assumption High School with the Class of 1959.

Irv enlisted into the Navy on June 23, 1960, where he held the rank of YN3. He proudly served for two years on the VF-103 and the USS Forrestal. Irv was honorably discharged on May 21, 1962.