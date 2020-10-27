Raymond "Irv" Cidlik

Raymond Irvin “Irv” Cidlik
June 10, 1942- October 23, 2020
Raymond Irvin “Irv” Cidlik was born on June 10, 1942, in David City, Nebraska to Irvin and Georgia (Svoboda) Cidlik and passed away on Oct. 23, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska at the age of 78 years, 4 months and 13 days.
A private rosary will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. A private family mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, also at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, with Father Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Dwight (The family will not be present).
Graveside Service and Interment will take place at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, with military honors by the U.S. Navy and the Dwight American Legion. There will be a Celebration of Life held this Summer.
Irv attended school in the Dwight area and graduated from Dwight Assumption High School with the Class of 1959.
Irv enlisted into the Navy on June 23, 1960, where he held the rank of YN3. He proudly served for two years on the VF-103 and the USS Forrestal. Irv was honorably discharged on May 21, 1962.
Upon his return, Irv farmed for many years and worked as a rural mail carrier. He served as a Butler County supervisor for 16 years and served on the East Butler School Board for eight years. Irv was employed at Disabled American Veterans Club in Lincoln for 23 years, working as their manager and treasurer.
On Nov. 21, 1990, Irv was united in marriage to Patricia McManaman in Columbus, Nebraska. Irv enjoyed playing cards, listening to Polka music, going on bus trips and hitting the casinos. He loved entertaining family and friends on his deck. Irv was an avid Huskers, Chiefs and Royals fan, as well as supportive of all of the East Butler School activities. Irv was a member of Dwight American Legion and a lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight.
Irv was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Georgia Cidlik; and granddaughter, Morgan Bongers.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Pat Cidlik of Dwight; children, Sandy and Jerry Bongers of Brainard, Sue and Scott Kapperman of Lincoln, Mark and Kelly Cidlik of Dwight, Randy and Tiffany Cidlik of Omaha, and Melissa and Paul DeWitt of Dwight; stepchildren, Tim Zornes of Omaha, Troy and Jenny Zornes of Lincoln; 18 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brother, Bill and Pat Cidlik of Paw Paw, Illinois; sister, Linda and Kenny Woolsey of Rising City; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Irv.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorials to go to DAV in Lincoln or Dwight American Legion Post #110.
