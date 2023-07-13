Raymond E. Kohout

February 7, 1954 - July 3, 2023

Raymond E. Kohout was born on Feb. 7, 1954, in Seward, Nebraska to Frank and Helen (Hromas) Kohout and passed away on July 3, 2023, in Seward, Nebraska at the age of 69 years, 4 months and 26 days.

Visitation was held from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. The visitation resumed at Assumption Catholic Church with the family receiving friends from 6-7 p.m. A rosary followed at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Raymond Jansen Celebrating the Mass.

Graveside service and interment at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.

Ray grew up on the family farm. He was baptized at Assumption Catholic Church and received his First Holy Communion there on April 29, 1962. He attended Assumption Catholic School and graduated from Aquinas High School with the class of 1972. Ray then attended Milford Trade School. He was employed at Tenneco for 37 years before he began farming full time. Ray loved tractor pulls, farming and attending farm sales. He also enjoyed drag racing and WWE wrestling. Ray loved a good Czech meal complete with kolaches. He had a special bond with his dog, Spotty. Ray was a lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Church and member of the Dwight Knights and NRCA-Tour Nebraska.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his siblings, John Kohout of Cortland, Elaine Tomasevicz of Omaha, Francis (Joyce) Kohout of Cambridge, Margaret Bartek of Omaha, Ernest (Laurie) Kohout of Seward; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of friends.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Kohout; sister-in-law, Judy Kohout; brothers-in-law, Dick Tomasevicz and Bernard Bartek; nephew, Chad Kohout.

To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Ray.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS In the Heartland or the Kohout family for future designations.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home

Seward & Dwight, Nebraska