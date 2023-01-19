Raymond Kouma

Raymond A. Kouma

April 3, 1934 - January 10, 2023

Raymond A. Kouma, 88, of Dwight, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the Butler County Health Care Center in David City.

Funeral Mass was held on Friday, Jan. 13 at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, Nebraska, with Fr. Raymond Jansen as celebrant. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Raymond A. Kouma was born on April 3, 1934, at Dwight, Nebraska, to Joseph and Mary (Nemec) Kouma. Ray's life was his farm and raising his Hereford cattle. He loved life on the farm, watching the wildlife and the land as the seasons changed its landscape.

Ray had a generous heart, and would be willing to help anyone in need. He enjoyed being social, talking with friends and family either in person or on the phone. He was member of Assumption Catholic Church, Dwight.

Ray is survived by his sister, Gladys Blatny of Brainard; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Kouma of Omaha and Darlene Kouma of Seward; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings, Agnes Kunasek, Ernie, Tony, Albin, James, Emil and Ed Kouma.

Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.