Raymond Whitmore

Raymond Chris Whitmore

August 25, 1949 – May 25, 2021

Raymond Chris Whitmore, 71, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away May 25, 2021, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.

Memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father John Rooney officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. rosary at the church. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Chris was born Aug. 25, 1949, to Raymond Clyde and Dorothy Gertrude (Richter) Whitmore in Stromsburg. He attended elementary school in Surprise and graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1967. After graduation, he lived in Gresham, until moving to the farm south of Shelby in 1973.

On June 29, 1974, he was united in marriage to Deborah Lyn Voskamp in Shelby. To this union three children were born. Along with being a farmer, Chris was a Golden Harvest seed dealer for 40-plus years. Over the years he also was an insurance adjuster, worked for Polk County ASCS office, Columbus Sales Pavilion, M & O Metals and Bernt's One Stop. He retired from farming in 2014, but continued to sell seed.