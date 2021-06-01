Raymond Whitmore

Raymond Chris Whitmore
August 25, 1949 – May 25, 2021
Raymond Chris Whitmore, 71, of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away May 25, 2021, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.
Memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father John Rooney officiating. Visitation was held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, followed by a 6 p.m. rosary at the church. Inurnment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.
Chris was born Aug. 25, 1949, to Raymond Clyde and Dorothy Gertrude (Richter) Whitmore in Stromsburg. He attended elementary school in Surprise and graduated from David City Aquinas High School in 1967. After graduation, he lived in Gresham, until moving to the farm south of Shelby in 1973.
On June 29, 1974, he was united in marriage to Deborah Lyn Voskamp in Shelby. To this union three children were born. Along with being a farmer, Chris was a Golden Harvest seed dealer for 40-plus years. Over the years he also was an insurance adjuster, worked for Polk County ASCS office, Columbus Sales Pavilion, M & O Metals and Bernt's One Stop. He retired from farming in 2014, but continued to sell seed.
He was a member of Shelby Sacred Heart Catholic Church, school board, hospital board, rural fire board, coop board and Shelby Food Mart board president for eight years.
He enjoyed golfing, reading, crossword puzzles and attending his grandchildren's sports and activities.
Survivors include his wife, Deb of Shelby; mother, Dorothy Whitmore of Lincoln; children, Christopher (Korie) Whitmore of Shelby and their children, Wyatt, Ethan, Isaac and Leah; Tonja (Greg) Kobza of Columbus and children Rayna Whitmore, Zach, Kaylob, Trey, and Tanner Kobza; and Hilary (Luis) Rocha of Columbus and children Kyann Workman, Angie, Kevin, Gavin and Eliana Rocha; brothers, Randy Whitmore of Houston, Texas, Lonnie (Brenda) Whitmore of Lincoln, Doug (Val) Whitmore of Omaha and Jay Whitmore of Oregon; sisters, Renee (Dave) Schmid of Valparaiso and Fran (Vic) Hilger of Lincoln; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; mother-in-law, Helen Landholm; fathers-in-law, Glenville Voskamp and Virgil Landholm; and grandparents, Herman and Elizabeth Richter and Howard and Wilma Whitmore.
Memorials are suggested to Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola or the Shelby Rural Fire District.
Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.