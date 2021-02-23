Regene Beggs

Regene A. Beggs

Age 96

Regene A. Beggs, 96, of Dorchester, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Crete.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Friend. Rosary held prior to Mass at church at 10 a.m.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Ihde of Seward, Stuart (Cynthia) Kinnett of Beaver Crossing, John (Jackie) Kinnett of Wayne and Mark (Kathy) Kinnett of Ulysses; 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Joan Kinnett of Lincoln; and sister-in-law, Jean Kinnamon of Seward.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Clifford (1990) and Lyle (2011); sons, Steve and Mike; stepson, Gary Beggs; several infant grandchildren; sister, Frances Leinberger; brothers, Joseph, Linus and Raymond Vrbka; and sister-in-law, Mona Perkins.

Lauber Funeral and Cremation Services, Friend.