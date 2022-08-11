Reinhold Otte

Reinhold Herbert Otte

November 6, 1930 - August 4, 2022

Reinhold Herbert Otte, formerly of Surprise, was born on Nov. 6, 1930, to Herbert and Alma (Richert) Otte in Gresham, Nebraska. Reinhold served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. On Dec. 24, 1955, Reinhold was united in marriage to Leona Prigge at St. Paul Lutheran Church Parsonage in Gresham. Reinhold farmed his whole life. He loved animals, auctions and coffee with friends. His family and faith were very important to him. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City. Reinhold passed away on Aug. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Nebraska, at the age of 91 years, 8 months and 29 days.