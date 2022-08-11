Reinhold Otte

Reinhold Herbert Otte
November 6, 1930 - August 4, 2022
Reinhold Herbert Otte, formerly of Surprise, was born on Nov. 6, 1930, to Herbert and Alma (Richert) Otte in Gresham, Nebraska. Reinhold served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1954 during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Japan. On Dec. 24, 1955, Reinhold was united in marriage to Leona Prigge at St. Paul Lutheran Church Parsonage in Gresham. Reinhold farmed his whole life. He loved animals, auctions and coffee with friends. His family and faith were very important to him. He was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rising City. Reinhold passed away on Aug. 4, 2022, in Columbus, Nebraska, at the age of 91 years, 8 months and 29 days.
He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Otte of David City and Bonnie (Roger) Topil of Rising City; granddaughters, Kim (Andrew) Lewis of Roca and Kristy Topil, Lincoln; great-grandson, Camdyn Lewis; sister, Evelyn Roebke of Seward; half-brother, William (Sharon) Otte of Colorado; and brother-in-law, Dell Peterson of Colorado.
Reinhold was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Alma Otte; wife, Leona Otte; son, Timothy Otte; siblings, Arthur Otte, Ruth (S.W.”Bill”) Bloebaum, Frederick Otte, Louise Peterson and Martin (Anne) Otte; brother-in-law, Garfield Roebke; and sister-in-law, Sherry Otte.
Services were held Aug. 9.
Memorials in care of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church – Rising City, Grace Lutheran Church – Seward or Nicodemus Comfort Dog (in case of the Rock Lutheran Church – Seward).