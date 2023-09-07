Richard D. Bohaty

August 6, 1936 - August 27, 2023

Richard D. Bohaty was born on Aug. 6, 1936, on the family farm near Seward, Nebraska, to Joseph and Emma (Barcel) Bohaty and passed away on Aug. 27, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the age of 87 years and 21 days.

Richard attended District #87 through grade school and graduated from Seward High School in 1954. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agricultural Sciences.

On June 14, 1958, Richard was united in marriage to Eleanor V. Vavra at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. They were blessed with four sons: Richard A., Kevin C., Jeffrey A., and Anthony J. Richard farmed and lived his entire life in the Seward area. In 1973, Richard and Eleanor received the Kiwanis Outstanding Farm Family Award.

Richard was a member of the Nebraska National Guard for eight years, served on the Seward Board of Education, as a Director of the Seward County Feeders and Breeders and as a Director of the Bee Co-op Elevator. Richard was a devout member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, serving as an Acolyte and Lector for 33 years and as a Eucharistic Minister, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emma, and son, Kevin Bohaty.

Survivors cherishing his memory include: his wife, Eleanor Bohaty, Seward; sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Ann Bohaty, Seward; Marilyn Bohaty, Seward; Jeffrey and Janet Bohaty, Seward; Anthony and Carmen Bohaty, York; grandchildren: Brittany Bohaty, Therese Bohaty, Emily and Tyler Bohaty-Patrick, Mary and Tyler Stastny, John Bohaty, Faith Bohaty, Eric Bohaty, Nathan Bohaty, Alec Bohaty, Madelynn Bohaty and Liam Bohaty; great-grandchildren: Leo and Henry Stastny; and other relatives and friends.

To this obituary, we add our thoughts, prayers, and memories of life shared with Richard.