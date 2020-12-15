Richard "Dick" Ruth
October 26, 1935 - December 8, 2020
Richard "Dick" Ruth, 85, of Rising City, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, of natural causes at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Rising City, with Pastor Davif Palomaki officiating. Burial was in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Following the state COVID-19 guidelines and due to increasing COVID positive numbers, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity at the funeral service. When church and basement reaches capacity seating, no entry will be allowed. Masks WILL BE required for entry into the funeral service. The funeral service will be recorded and available on the Chermok Funeral Home's website within 24 hours.
Richard Dean Ruth was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Shelby, Nebraska, to Marlin Dean Ruth and Estella (Pool) Ruth. Richard was baptized on May 3, 1936, at United Methodist Church in Rising City. He attended grade school at Polk County rural Star schoolhouse and graduated from Rising City High School in 1953. Richard attended the University of Nebraska for 1.5 years before returning home to farm with his father. He worked in Lincoln at Standard Reliance Insurance Company in Lincoln until Spring of 1957.
Richard and Elaine Ruth Hinze were united in marriage on April 28, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rising City (Millerton). Richard and Elaine had two children: Barton Dean, born Jan. 18, 1959, and Tamara Layne, born Oct. 30, 1960. Richard joined the Nebraska National Guard in September 1957 and served his country for six years. Richard joined Immanuel Lutheran Church on May 24, 1959. Richard worked at the Butler County ASCS (USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) both in the office and field services.
Richard served throughout his life in various local and civic organizations. He was a board member and chairman of the Rising City Board of Education; board member and chairman of Rising City & Shelby COOP (Farmers COOP Business Association); board member and president of the Butler County Agricultural Society; and treasurer, elder and chairman of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Richard enjoyed farming, traveling, bowling, golfing and watching football, basketball and baseball games. Attending Husker football and basketball games and the College World Series each year were highlights. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting activities.
Richard and Elaine enjoyed camping locally with their children and grandchildren. Richard and Elaine also enjoyed the winter months in Texas, where they made many good friends. On Sept. 21, 2001, Richard suffered a life-changing stroke. In spite of his disabilities, he was determined to continue driving the tractor at harvest and the pickup with the camper. Richard and Elaine resumed their annual winter trip to Texas, and he continued driving until 2013 when further cancer surgeries made it impossible. Elaine provided loving care at home until he became a resident of Brookestone Acres in Columbus in 2015, where he resided until his death.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine of Rising City; children, Barton and Lynne (Blair) Ruth of Rising City and Tamara and Steven Althouse of Waverly, Nebraska; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Geoffrey and Christa (Moon) Ruth, Kaleigh, Garrett and Avery Ruth of Rising City, Brenton and Elizabeth (Hurst) Ruth of Atlanta, Georgia, Bolton and Dean Ruth, Claire and Joe O'Connor of Los Angeles, California, Owen and Catherine O'Connor, Emily and Tom Salistean of Lincoln, Edwin and Leo Salistean, and Hannah Althouse and husband of Lincoln; sister, Marlene Suddarth-Wyant (Fred Wyant) of York, Nebraska; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of plants, flowers or statutes, memorials may be given in care of the family.
Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City.
