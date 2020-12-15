Richard "Dick" Ruth

Richard and Elaine Ruth Hinze were united in marriage on April 28, 1957, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Rising City (Millerton). Richard and Elaine had two children: Barton Dean, born Jan. 18, 1959, and Tamara Layne, born Oct. 30, 1960. Richard joined the Nebraska National Guard in September 1957 and served his country for six years. Richard joined Immanuel Lutheran Church on May 24, 1959. Richard worked at the Butler County ASCS (USDA Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service) both in the office and field services.

Richard served throughout his life in various local and civic organizations. He was a board member and chairman of the Rising City Board of Education; board member and chairman of Rising City & Shelby COOP (Farmers COOP Business Association); board member and president of the Butler County Agricultural Society; and treasurer, elder and chairman of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Richard enjoyed farming, traveling, bowling, golfing and watching football, basketball and baseball games. Attending Husker football and basketball games and the College World Series each year were highlights. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting activities.