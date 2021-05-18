Richard Rerucha

April 4, 1936 – May 10, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, with the Rev. Jay Buhman as celebrant. Visitation was set to take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. Rosary at Kracl Funeral Chapel, and visitation continued from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Richard J. Rerucha was born April 4, 1936, to Leonard and Georgia (Bartunek) Rerucha. He was the second of seven children in the family. He grew up on the family farm South of David City, Nebraska, where his love for the outdoors, livestock and farming were cultivated. He graduated from Marietta High School near Bellwood, Nebraska, in 1953. He helped his dad, Leonard, with his farming operation and completed a diesel course with the International Technical Institute of Chicago. He continued helping his dad on the farm and with his seed corn dealership which they continued for 60-plus years. During the winter months, he worked for Schuyler Propane in appliance repair and sales. Basketball and football officiating came into the picture during this time. He spent many years running up and down the court and field with Joe Kopecky for many of the games.