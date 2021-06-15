Richard Steager

August 30, 1937 – June 7, 2021

Richard Steager, 83, of Brainard, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at the Ridgewood Care Center in Seward.

Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, with the Rev. Steven Snitley as celebrant. Visitation was held at 9 am., with a 9:30 a.m. rosary, also at the church. Lunch in the church hall followed the Mass. Committal took place at a later date.

Rich was born Aug. 30, 1937, in David City, Nebraska, to Mary (Hanus) and Louis Steager. The oldest of three boys, he was a faithful helper to his parents on the farm. He attended country school and later graduated from Brainard High School in 1955. On July 25, 1955, Rich married the love of his life, Cecelia Pekarek. Together, they had seven children, Joette (Don) Novak, Vicki (Rick) Logan, Shirlee (Tag) Goldapp, Lori Comstock and Mike Decock, Ted (Nancy) Steager, Steve (Deborah) Steager and Amy Hottovy. Rich and Cece were blessed with 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.