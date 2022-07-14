Rita Polak

Rita M. Polak

October 27, 1932 - July 8, 2022

Rita M. Polak was born Oct. 27, 1932, at Prague, Nebraska to Emil and Kristina (Osmera) Cernohlavek. After graduating high school, she went on to attend some college classes and then taught school for two years at District 78 in Butler County. She also worked as a bookkeeper at Anderson Chevrolet in Wahoo. Shortly after her schooling, she was united in marriage to Richard Polak on Sept. 25, 1954, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard, Nebraska. Five children were born to this union. Rita was very active in the community. She was a life member of VFW Auxiliary Post 5814. She was also a part of many clubs which included Northside Club and Partners of the America's, where she hosted many foreign visitors. During Rita's free time, she volunteered at the Butler County Health Care Center, Alzheimer's Great Plains Chapter, where she served for over 25 years, and delivered Meals on Wheels with her husband for several years. She was also was a member of St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's PCCW and past member of St. Mary's School Board. She served as a past president of the Nebraska WIRE (Women in Rural Electives) Board, past board member of the NREWA (National Rural Electric Women's Association), David City Library and Friends of the Library. In 2000, Rita was recognized for her community work in David City and received the “Good Neighbor Award” from Nebraska's First Lady, Diane Nelson, for distinguished service.