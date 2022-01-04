Robert Andel

May 25, 1937 - December 26, 2021

Robert Andel, 84, of David City, died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at St. Joseph's Villa in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Assumption Catholic Church in Appleton, with the Rev. Jay Buhman, Celebrant. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and continues from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, all at the church. Committal in the church cemetery. Lunch at the Bruno School following the committal.

Robert was born May 25, 1937, in David City to Frank and Veronica (Janak) Andel. He attended area schools and farmed with his father. On Aug. 7, 1965, he married Bernadette "Bernie" Pinkelman at St. James Catholic Church in Wynot. They lived and farmed northeast of David City. Bob was a lifelong farmer who loved raising cattle and playing taroks. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church as well as a member of the Explorers Outdoor Hunting Club.

Robert is survived by his children and grandchildren, Charles Andel, Zachery, Matthew, Kylie and MaKayla of David City; Carla (Leonard) Olmer, Jared, Katrina, Ryan and Kallie of Norfolk; Angela (Joe) Gaver, Shelby, Rachel and Paige of Fremont; Russell (Jodi) Andel, Payton, Barrett and Kambri of David City; Tabitha (Chad) Hoffman; Calan, Zayden, Teagen and Bernadette of York; eight great-grandchildren, Bristol, Hope, Brason, Ivan, Hannah, Bentley, Bexley and Denton; one sister, Mary Ann Romshek of Bellwood; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Mark Anthony Andel; wife, Bernie in 2015; brothers, George Andel and Marcel (Delores) Andel; and in-laws, Martha (Jerry) Sejkora, Elsie (Bud) Smola and Donald Romshek.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.