Robert "Bob" Dauel

Robert A. “Bob” Dauel

September 14, 1946 - March 6, 2021

Robert A. “Bob” Dauel, 74, of Malmo, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born Sept. 14, 1946, in North Bend, Nebraska, to Arthur and Catherine (Wittmershouse) Dauel.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, also at Moser's. Burial will be Union Cemetery in Malmo.

Bob grew up in the Malmo area, graduating from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1964. He farmed and was a truck driver. Bob was the owner and operator of Duck Creek Farms, Inc., and Dauel Trucking, Inc. He married Lori Codr on April 20, 1974, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague, Nebraska.

Bob was a member of the Malmo Volunteer Fire Department and former member of District 34 School Board, Farmers Union COOP Board, Union Cemetery Board, Saunders County Feeders Association and Douglas Precinct Board.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lori Dauel and fur baby, Chloe, of Malmo; sister, Ardy (Bill) Rockemann of Davey, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.